GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A retired priest from the Diocese of Greensburg who was placed on administrative leave after credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor has died.
Michael W. Matusak, who retired in July after he was placed on administrative leave due to accusations of sexually abusing a minor, died at age 69 at the diocese’s residence for retired priests.
The Diocese of Greensburg says law enforcement did not make the results of their investigation known to them at the time of Matusak’s death.
The Diocese Of Greensburg released a statement that said in full:
“Msgr. Michael W. Matusak, a retired priest of the Diocese of Greensburg, died Oct. 13, 2019, at the diocese’s residence for retired priests. He was 69 years old and had been a priest for 44 years.
Msgr. Matusak was born Nov. 4, 1949, to the late Cecil R. and Virginia (Lepley) Matusak in Latrobe.
He attended the former St. Joseph Hall, Greensburg, and Saint Francis College, Loretto, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He earned a master of divinity degree from Saint Vincent Seminary, Latrobe.
Msgr. Matusak was ordained a priest at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, on May 3, 1975.
Msgr. Matusak served as a parochial vicar of St. Barbara Parish, Harrison City, SS. Simon and Jude Parish, Blairsville, Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish, Greensburg, and St. Agnes Parish, North Huntingdon.
He served as chaplain of Westmoreland Manor and Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Msgr. Matusak served as pastor of the former St. Gertrude Parish, McIntyre, and its former chapel in Aultman; Church of the Good Shepherd Parish, Kent; and St. Pius X Parish, Mount Pleasant. He also served as administrator of the former Transfiguration Parish, Mount Pleasant, and Visitation of the B.V.M. Parish, Mount Pleasant.
He was named Chaplain to his Holiness with the title Monsignor on Feb. 28, 2005, by the late Pope John Paul II.
Msgr. Matusak was appointed pastor of St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Parish, Uniontown, and vicar forane (Dean) of Deanery 5, which includes most of Fayette County and the southwestern portion of Westmoreland County. He was also appointed administrator of St. Joseph Parish, Uniontown; SS. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Fairchance; and St. Hubert Parish, Point Marion, while remaining pastor of St. Therese Parish. He was then appointed pastor of St. Joseph Parish, St. Mary (Nativity) Parish and St. John the Evangelist Parish, all in Uniontown, while remaining pastor of St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Parish and Dean of Deanery 5.
Msgr. Matusak was removed from his pastorates and placed on administrative leave, as is Diocesan Policy, pending the investigation of credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor. At that same time, the allegations were immediately forwarded to PA ChildLine and the appropriate District Attorney. At the time of his death, the results of the investigation by law enforcement had not been shared with the Diocese.
Msgr. Matusak retired on July 1, 2019, after resigning his pastorates.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in St. Joseph Chapel at Christ Our Shepherd Center, Greensburg, from 1-6:30 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. followed by additional viewing until 9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held on Friday 9-10:45 a.m. followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.”
