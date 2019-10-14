Comments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — Kenosha Beef International is recalling seasoned beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, including metal shavings.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the recall Monday for the Columbus, Ohio, establishment.
The impacted recall focuses on cases containing five-pound plastic bags of “TACO BELL SEASONED BEEF Taco and Burrito Filling” with use-by dates of Nov. 4, 2019, to Nov. 18, 2019.
The seasoned beef items were produced on various dates from Sept. 20, 2019, to Oct. 4, 2019.
The bags were shipped to five distribution centers before being shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.
There are no reported injuries, officials said.
