



CARLISLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Central Pennsylvania are searching for a missing man with autism who they say has disappeared with his two young children.

According to Carlisle Police, 26-year-old Cody Combs was last heard from around 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

He left his home along Pine Road with his two children around 2 p.m. the same day.

Authorities say he was likely headed to Butcher Tot Lot to meet with an unknown female.

He was driving a 2008 silver Ford Focus with the Pennsylvania license plate LCR-6396. It also had a Family Ford license plate on the front.

Cody is described as being 6-feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a mustache and goatee.

His daughter, 2-year-old Acacia Combs, is 3-feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pants and Minnie Mouse shoes.

His son, 1-year-old Tate Combs, is about 2-feet tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where Cody and his children are have been asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or 911.