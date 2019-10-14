  • KDKA TVOn Air

WOOSTER, Ohio (KDKA) – A recently-married Ohio couple’s heartwarming story is going viral. Instead of asking for wedding gifts, they asked for donations to their local humane society.

On Facebook, the Wayne County Humane Society shared the story of newlyweds Jonathan and Jeananne Wickham.

The shelter said the couple got married a few weeks ago. Instead of asking for gifts, they asked wedding guests to make donations to the Wayne County Humane Society.

According to the Facebook post, the couple collected over 1,200 cans of wet food, 750 pounds of dry food, lots of cleaning supplies and more than $2,000 to pay for animals’ medical treatments.

Thanks to their generosity, the shelter says two kittens already got life-saving medical care.

“We are so grateful for this amazing display of kindness and can’t thank them enough,” the post reads.

Their kind act is going viral, with over 1,300 likes.

