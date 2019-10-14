PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Despite Pittsburgh’s reputation as a difficult city to drive in, a new study ranks Pittsburgh drivers as the 20th best in the U.S.
A study by QuoteWizard analyzes insurance quotes from drivers in the country’s 75 top cities.
The 2019 study says it used four factors to determine the rankings. Accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations were taken into account.
Pittsburgh drivers are apparently the 20th best in the U.S., right after Dallas and before Las Vegas.
This is a huge jump from last year, when QuoteWizard said Pittsburgh drivers were the 49th worst in the country.
The top five cities with the worst drivers are Portland, Boise, Virginia Beach, Columbus and Sacramento.
The top five cities with the best drivers are Detroit, Louisville, Chicago, Miami and Grand Rapids.
You must log in to post a comment.