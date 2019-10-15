



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA-TV and Pittsburgh’s CW (WPCW) are proud to announce a three-year partnership with the WPIAL to remain the exclusive television home of the WPIAL football playoffs and championships games through 2021. Pittsburgh’s CW will air two regular season games (beginning Friday October 18th), two playoff matchups and all six championship games.

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League is one of the nation’s longest-running high school sports organizations with a rich history dating back to 1906. Over that time, the WPIAL has produced some of the most legendary players in football history like Joe Namath, Tony Dorsett, Joe Montana and Dan Marino. More recently, many NFL players have come through the ranks such as Aaron Donald, Rob Gronkowski and Tyler Boyd.

This partnership began in 2018 when WPCW produced and aired the WPIAL championships for the first time. Chris Cotugno, KDKA Director of Sales, believes this extension was a natural fit for both parties. “We’re excited to extend this exclusive partnership and bring one of the country’s most-storied interscholastic athletic competitions to the Pittsburgh community”, he said.

WPIAL Executive Director Tim O’Malley said, “We are excited to announce this extension with KDKA, which will continue our visibility across Western Pennsylvania and beyond. We are grateful to KDKA and our sponsors for stepping up to continue the tradition of televising our championship games to viewers around the region.”

The football begins Friday, October 18th as the Peters Township Indians take on the Bethel Park Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m.

Here are the schedules for the rest of the season:

The WPIAL Championships are divided into two Saturdays in November. On November 16th, the 1A, 3A, 4A and 6A Championships will be broadcast from Heinz Field starting at 11:00 a.m. On November 23rd, the 2A and 5A Championship will take place at Norwin High School.

