PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after an assault on the North Side.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to reports of an assault in the 100 block of Eloise Street just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, police say they found a man with multiple wounds to the head.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say a man was seen running from the scene and he was arrested by officers near Merchant Street and Martindale Street.
The man is currently in custody and police are investigating.
