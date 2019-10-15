UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Laurel Highlands bus driver has been fired after the district says the driver was intoxicated.

The superintendent of Laurel Highlands School District tells KDKA he does not know when the driver allegedly started drinking that day.

The district’s buses are run by the First Student company.

The superintendent says the driver will not be employed by the district again.

State police are investigating.

The superintendent of Laurel Highlands School District says:

“First, we take the health, safety, and welfare of our students as the top priority of the school district. That said, we sub-contract our transportation services to ‘First Student Inc.’; likewise, I was informed that one of the drivers presented at the end of the bus run intoxicated and has been terminated. However, the PSP is investigating and it has not been disclosed to the district when the individual began to consume alcohol (prior to or after the bus run). In any event, the individual will not be in the employment of our district moving forward.”

First Student issued a statement as well, saying: