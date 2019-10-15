



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Orionid meteor shower, originating from bits and pieces of Halley’s Comet, is expected to hit its peak by next week.

According to the non-profit organization EarthSky, Halley’s Comet is the “parent comet” of the Orionid shower.

They say the earth is passing through Halley’s stream of debris between Oct. 2 and Nov. 7 each year.

The best time to catch the Orionid shower is usually just before dawn, and the peak will be on the morning of Oct. 21 or 22.

EarthSky says the meteors are extremely fast. But even if you don’t have a quick eye, there’s a chance you can still see the bright ionized gas trails that about half the meteors leave behind.

The Orionid meteors radiate from the constellation Orion, Earth Sky says.