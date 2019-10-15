



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of items are left behind at the Pittsburgh International Airport each year, and this weekend, they’re up for auction.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority, which is in charge of the Pittsburgh International Airport and Allegheny County Airport, will host its annual public auction of abandoned vehicles and unclaimed items this Saturday, Oct. 19.

About 1,000 pieces of jewelry, 500 electronics and 15 abandoned vehicles will be up for auction.

The oldest car up for auction is a 1993 Ford Tempo with over 107,000 miles on it. The newest is a 2015 Dodge Ram with almost 114,000 miles on it.

Auction-goers will also be able to buy Airport Authority items like snowblowers and tires.

The airport says some of this year’s highlights include a Keurig, a rice maker, scuba equipment, a Kurt Cobain record and a label maker.

Not all lost items are sold. The airport says about 35 boxes of clothes have already gone to charity, and three boxes of prescription eyeglasses went to the Pittsburgh chapter of the Lions Club.

More than 10,000 items were collected in the airport’s “Lost and Found” and anything unclaimed by its owner is eligible to hit the auction block.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the auction will kick-off at 10 a.m.

You can see a list of items up for auction here.