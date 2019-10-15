



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The day started out chilly with temperatures falling into the mid-30s early this morning, but conditions are brightening up and a sunny and dry afternoon is expected.

Conditions will change Wednesday though, with the arrival of a cold front that will move in from the west.

Places should expect to see upwards of a half inch or more of rain as the front slides through. The front moves in between 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the heaviest of the rain likely falling just ahead of the cold front. Rain will begin as soon as 6 a.m.

Highs for Wednesday will be hit around 11 a.m. with a rapid temperature drop for the afternoon. Temperatures will drop around 10 degrees from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Light drizzle and rain showers will be possible through Wednesday morning as the atmosphere cools.

Thursday highs will be in the low 50s. We then warm back up through the weekend with highs near 70 degrees both on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances return on Sunday (low) with most rain holding off until late Monday afternoon.

