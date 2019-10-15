PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a chance that if you go high up into the mountains of Laurel Highlands Thursday, you could see snow.

KDKA’s Kristin Emery says that there’s a chance — emphasis on “chance” — the very tippy top of the Laurel Highlands could see the first snowflakes of the season early Thursday morning. But she also says it will be a fleeting chance.

Chilly temps all around will be arriving.

Tomorrow will be dreary, windy and chillier as a cold front arrives Tuesday night, bringing showers by morning.

Kristin Emery says rain should wrap up by lunchtime for the most part, but we could see a shower or drizzle linger into dinnertime with gusty winds and cooler temps only in the 50s.

Thursday looks chilly as well before we start to warm back up for a beautiful weekend in the 60s and near 70 with sunshine.