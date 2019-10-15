



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials want to make a busy section on the South Side safer for everyone.

The South Side Flats and Oakland are two of the busiest sections of the city for foot traffic, bicyclists and dog walkers.

The new Neighborhood Streets Project is placing an emphasis on safety. The city said a study of traffic around that section of Oakland showed 87 percent of motorists traveled over the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour

For those who live and commute in the South Side Flats, a new pedestrian- and bike-friendly corridor will provide an alternative route to East Carson Street.

The route will guide riders and walkers from 10th Street to the Hot Metal Bridge.

Additionally, the side streets are getting a safety retooling. The city will install speed bumps on Muriel Street from 16th to 13th Streets.

“People fly down Murial, and I walk home from work,” one person said. “And sometimes I’m really concerned crossing the street.”

The construction cones and parking restrictions signs are already out along Muriel Street, and a pedestrian/bicycle shared-use path will be installed under the Birmingham Bridge.

In Oakland, the city will install speed bumps on Boundary Street from Joncaire Street to Forbes Avenue and will include bike directional signage from the Junction Hollow to the Central Oakland neighborhood and Ellsworth Street.