Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are in custody following a crash Monday night on the Northside.
Police say it happened near the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Pittsburgh Police say they were assisting officers in Ross Township after a vehicle was reported stolen.
The suspect vehicle crashed into another car after running a red light.
No major injuries were reported.
Ross Township Police are investigating.
