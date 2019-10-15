Filed Under:Allegheny Avenue, Car Crash, Local TV, Northside, Pittsburgh News, Ross Township, Stolen Vehicle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are in custody following a crash Monday night on the Northside.

Police say it happened near the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Pittsburgh Police say they were assisting officers in Ross Township after a vehicle was reported stolen.

The suspect vehicle crashed into another car after running a red light.

No major injuries were reported.

Ross Township Police are investigating.

