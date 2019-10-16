Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded to a break-in on W. Warrington Avenue in Beltzhoover.
A woman says 37-year-old James “Jimmy” Lellock broke into her residence demanding for 20 dollars.
The victim says she slid 16 dollars under the door and when Lellock was unsatisfied, he kicked it in.
The suspect then grabbed a knife from his car and began swinging it in a stabbing motion towards the woman.
Lellock left the residence after the woman dialed 9-1-1.
the criminal report says after the initial incident, the victim went outside to find her tires slashed and believes it was Lellock.
He has been charged with burglary, robbery, criminal mischief, and simple assault.
