PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Volunteers with Bike Pittsburgh will be out today checking to see if the city’s bike lanes are open.
The Data-Protected Bike Lane project is committed to reporting vehicle violations that pose a risk to pedestrians and bicyclists who are forced to enter traffic instead of using the bike lane.
They’ll be out during the morning, lunch, and evening rush hours to see how often cars block bike lanes and report the violation they see using the How’s My Driving app.
The group is focusing primarily on the Penn Avenue bike lane in Downtown Pittsburgh and the Forbes Avenue bike lane in Oakland.
Advocates will meet today from 7-9 a.m., 12-1 p.m., and 4-6 p.m.
Click here for more information about the event.
