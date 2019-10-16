PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a breakout game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Steelers linebacker Devin Bush has been named defensive player of the week.
Bush sparked the Steelers on the road when he picked up a loose ball on a lateral and returned it nine yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.
Later in the first half, but intercepted a tipped Philip Rivers pass that would set up the second score of the game. Bush also had seven tackles and a pass deflection in the contest.
The Steelers are on the bye week, and will be back in action on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins on October 28th at Heinz Field.
