The league, along with league member Washington Wild Things, announced that the league will be merging with the Can-Am League next season, creating the largest independent league in professional baseball. The league, which will keep the Frontier League name, will now have 14 teams between the U.S. and Canada.

The New Jersey Jackals, Quebec Capitales, Rockland Boulders, Sussex County Miners and Trois-Rivieres Aigles will play in the Can-Am Division. The Washington Wild Things and Lake Erie Crushers will join the Division as well.

The seven other teams, the Evansville Otters, Florence Freedom, Gateway Grizzlies, Joliet Slammers, Schaumburg Boomers, Southern Illinois Miners and the Windy City ThunderBolts, will compete in the Midwestern Division.

The Frontier League is the oldest independent baseball operation in the country, after beginning play in 1993. Over the 27 seasons of existence, over 1,000 players have been signed by MLB teams.

The league will open a 96-game schedule starting in mid-May and ending on Labor Day Weekend. The full 2020 schedule is set to be released on October 21st.