FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed after falling from the roof of a moving vehicle in Greene County overnight.
State police say the accident happened around 1 a.m. on Route 21 near Oak Forest Road in Franklin Township.
According to state police, the man was the passenger in a vehicle headed west on Route 21. He climbed onto the roof and then fell from the moving car.
He was then struck by another vehicle and killed instantly.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
State police continue to investigate.
