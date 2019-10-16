Comments
HAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– The Department of Public Works announced that the reopening of Jacoby Road in Harmar Township has been delayed.
Officials say the road between Roasdale Road and Ecker Lane will not reopen due to unanticipated subsurface conditions during construction.
Additional materials have to be ordered to finish construction.
Traffic is detoured using Nixon Road, Hite Road, Allegheny Valley Expressway (Route 28), Indianola Road (Route 910), and Rich Hill Road.
The road is expected to open in November, followed by another month of lane restrictions.
