



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former doctor was federally sentenced to home confinement and probation for illegally prescribing Suboxone while he worked for a drug addiction clinic.

The 40-year-old former Sewickley resident, Michael Bummer, was sentenced to 180 days of home confinement and three years of probation, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.

He was also fined $20,000 and ordered to pay almost $157,000 in restitution.

A press release by the Department of Justice says Bummer worked at Redirections Treatment Advocates and would routinely fill out pre-signed prescription slips for buprenorphine, which is an active ingredient in Suboxone and Subutex.

They say that information presented in court alleged that other people without medical licenses would then finish the prescriptions and give them to patients in exchange for cash.

Redirections Treatment Advocates was founded by Washington, Pa. resident Jennifer Hess.

Hess pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution in May of 2019.

Redirections Treatment Advocates was an opioid treatment practice with offices in Washington, Bridgeville, Morgantown, Weirton and Moundsville, W.Va.