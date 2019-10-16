



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A North Side man is asking for assistance after not only was his electric bicycle stolen but so was his dog.

Mike Nail said he was sitting on a curb on 7th Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard on Oct. 3 when the alleged theft happened.

His dog, Tank, was inside a basket on his bike, which was in an alley on the street.

“I was just riding my bike, and I stopped here for a second to tie my shoe and make a cigarette,” Nail said. “And someone ran up to me and took my bicycle and my dog was in the basket on the back of it. And I haven’t seen it since.”

Tank is a Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix, and the electric bike is worth $2,900.

“I said, ‘Stop, that’s my bike, at least let me get my dog.’ He just kept riding,” Nail said.

“Why would you do that to anybody?” Nail added.

Nail said his electric bike is must faster than the one he uses now to get to work as a street sweeper mechanic.

But it’s his dog that is priceless to him. Nail has raised Tank for the last five years.

“He’s awesome,” Nail said. “I take him around to everybody, so he’s real friendly. It’s like losing a family member. I’ve had him since he was born.”

With the help of friends and Facebook groups, Mike and friends have shared his story and posted handmade flyers downtown.

But there have been no sightings of Tank.

Nail said he didn’t get a good look at the alleged man, but describes him as a black man, medium height and medium build.

Police sources told KDKA there’s a picture of a man, taken by a city camera, with a bike who may fit that description, but that photo hasn’t been released.

To contact Tank’s owner, call 412-475-3423.