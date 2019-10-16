



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Two state senators from eastern Pennsylvania have introduced a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana use.

Supporters say legalizing pot would cut down on drug convictions and make more money for the state.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman recently held marijuana “listening tours” throughout the state. He says most people supported the idea.

State Sens. Daylin Leach and Sharif Street introduced Senate Bill 350 on Tuesday. It will now be assigned to a Senate committee for consideration.

The senators say the bill will provide economic opportunities and cannabis business education for people of all income levels, as well as other benefits.

But those who oppose the legalization of marijuana in the state say they have some big concerns.

“We’re dealing with tremendous opioid addictions, and alcoholism is a really big issue,” state Rep. Bud Cook, of Monongahela said. “So I think, for now, I’m going to have a real hard time supporting recreational marijuana. It’s not something we need in the valley. What that would cause is concern of an entry (drug) to our younger people and I think it’s just too soon.”