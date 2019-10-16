



ONTARIO (KDKA) — Officials have issued a public health alert for beef products distributed in Pennsylvania that may contain E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Saftey and Inspections Service announced the public health alert on Wednesday.

The agency said the beef products were derived from Ontario, Canada and recalled by Ryding-Regency Meat Packers, Ltd.

The recall was instituted by Canadian officials, but FSIS said it wanted to amplify the recall with the public health alert.

The beef was exported to the United States, including Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

Officials said do not consume the products.

The public health alert, the FSIS said, involves Shop Right ground beef hamburgers and Landis Brand beef patties.

The full list of items under the public health warning can be found here.