CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA)– Parents, grandparents and concerned residents in Canonsburg didn’t hold back when voicing their concerns Tuesday night about a proposed cell phone tower that would be located near two schools in the Canon-McMillan School District, Borland Manor Elementary and North Strabane Intermediate.

“Can you guarantee us 100% that it will not cause any damage or harm to any of our residents?”

Representatives from Crown Castle, the company that would install the tower, if it is approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, said a new tower is needed to meet the increased demand for reliable connectivity.

“As people utilize more and more wireless devices and people are more connected and everybody has a cell phone in their pocket and a couple of Apple Watches and iPhone…There’ll be more people that are stressing the network itself,” said a Crown Castle representative.

Residents against the proposed tower worry radiation emitted from it could be unhealthy for their children.

“I think it’s very disturbing that crown castle even considered putting any device that emits any type of radiation small or large within steps of where our children play on the playground,” said a local mother.

Crown Castle reports data usage rates in the area have increased by more than 200 percent in two years.

Still, residents say the tower isn’t needed.

“I find it very frustrating that your community is behind you right now and this decision has been made without listening to us.”

There’s no word when the Public Utility Commission will decide if the tower should be installed.