CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A local police department is warning of a scam where a person claims they are with the Social Security Administration.
The Scott Township Police Department posted Wednesday on Facebook that they are aware of a new scam.
The scammer calls saying they are with the Social Security Administration and you’re a target in a drug trafficking and money laundering case in Texas.
The police say, in the post, that the person is after your money by getting you to go to the bank for them.
Police said to hang up if you receive a call from 973-841-4936 or a scam like this.
