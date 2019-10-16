PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you need a sunny, warm getaway from the chilly Pittsburgh winters, you’ll soon be able to take Spirit Airlines from Pittsburgh to Cancun.
The low-cost airline is expanding its nonstop service to sunny Cancun from five new cities, including Pittsburgh.
The flights from Pittsburgh International Airport will begin on Feb. 13, 2020, and will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
In a press release, Spirit Airlines VP of Network Planning John Kirby says: “Spirit Airlines is pleased to expand our popular Cancun service with five new non-stops gateways including, Austin, Cleveland, Nashville, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway with friends or a dream family vacation, Cancun’s premier resorts, crystal blue waters and incredible attractions offer a myriad of vacation opportunities.”
The other cities on the list will begin nonstop service to Cancun in February and March.
You must log in to post a comment.