



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Chef Bill Fuller, of the Big Burrito Group, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making the ultimate burrito!

Gobblerito! And Apple Cider Margarita

Ingredients:

4 ea. 12” flour tortillas

Leftover stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and turkey

Cranberry sauce

Method 1:

1. Pre-heat stuffing, turkey, mashed potatoes, and corn in the oven. Heat gravy in a pot.

2. Heat tortillas on a warm griddle for a few seconds on each side, just enough to make them pliable.

3. Lay the tortilla flat on the cutting board. Place fillings in just below the centerline of the tortilla.

4. Fold tortilla up halfway. Fold in ends, continue rolling.

5. Place burrito on the plate with the seam down. Douse with gravy.

6. Serve with a side of cranberry sauce.

Method 2:

1. Heat tortillas for 10 seconds in the microwave to make pliable.

2. Assmeble with cold ingredients as described in steps 3 -5 above.

3. Heat in microwave until hot in the center, 1-3 minutes on high.

4. Heat gravy in the microwave.

5. Douse burrito with gravy.

6. Serve with a side of cranberry sauce.

For all my Thanksgiving recipes, please go to the big Burrito website at http://www.bigburrito.com/eatbig/fuller_archive/2005.html.