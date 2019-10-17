Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A grand jury investigation is looking into the final issues that canceled this year’s Three Rivers Regatta.
Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette filed an open records request to get communications between the city and the regatta board.
The request was denied because of an ongoing grand jury investigation, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.
The regatta was canceled a few days before it was supposed to begin in July when Lion Heart Event Group filed for bankruptcy.
The Regatta’s board claims Lion Heart failed to secure insurance, permits or collect any sponsorship money.
You must log in to post a comment.