



MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting at the Family Dollar in McKeesport

Police were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday morning to the Family Dollar along Versailles Avenue in McKeesport.

Multiple first responders reported to the scene.

#BREAKING: 1 person is in critical condition following a shooting here at this Family Dollar along Versailles Ave in #McKeesport @KDKA pic.twitter.com/V21vagZlkw — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) October 17, 2019

Lt. Kenneth Ruckel of the Allegheny County Police Department Homicide Unit confirms the shooting left a victim in critical condition.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police say more information will be available as they continue to investigate. They did not say what caused the shooting.

