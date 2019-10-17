Filed Under:Allegheny County, Family Dollar, Local TV, McKeesport, Shooting


MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting at the Family Dollar in McKeesport

Police were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday morning to the Family Dollar along Versailles Avenue in McKeesport.

Multiple first responders reported to the scene.

Lt. Kenneth Ruckel of the Allegheny County Police Department Homicide Unit confirms the shooting left a victim in critical condition.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

Police say more information will be available as they continue to investigate. They did not say what caused the shooting.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments