STOYSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police are looking for a missing juvenile from Somerset County.
They say Mason Stephen Lee Merkel ran away from his home in Stoystown, Somerset County.
10/16/19 Mason Stephen Lee MERKEL ran away from his residence in Stoystown PA. Last seen wearing blue jeans and a green “North Star” hoodie carrying a black bookbag. MERKEL also rides a blue, silver and gold BMX style bicycle. Anyone w/ info call PSP Somerset 814-445-404 pic.twitter.com/iLCr72JxpV
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) October 17, 2019
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green “North Star” hoodie.
State Police say he’s carrying a black backpack and rides a blue, silver and gold BMX-style bike.
According to police, he’s been missing since Wednesday.
They did not release his age.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Somerset at 814-445-404.
