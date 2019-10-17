Filed Under:Local TV, Missing boy, Somerset County, Stoystown


STOYSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police are looking for a missing juvenile from Somerset County.

They say Mason Stephen Lee Merkel ran away from his home in Stoystown, Somerset County.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green “North Star” hoodie.

State Police say he’s carrying a black backpack and rides a blue, silver and gold BMX-style bike.

(Photo Credit: Troop A Public Information Officers)

According to police, he’s been missing since Wednesday.

They did not release his age.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Somerset at 814-445-404.

