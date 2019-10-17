



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The mother of a student with a mental disability has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Public Schools after her daughter was sexually abused.

The mother is suing the Pittsburgh Public Schools, the Children’s Institute, a bus company and the accused abuser Lavalle Tucker.

The lawsuit says the mother made “numerous complaints” over several months regarding the bus driver, Tucker. But the lawsuit alleges the schools and bus company failed to act.

The abuse happened in December of 2017.

A witness told police she was walking her dog when she saw the van parked near the school. As she passed the van, she claims the driver was seated next to a student and was inappropriately touching the teenage girl.

Police identified that man as 71-year-old Lavalle Tucker of McKees Rocks.

He was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching the non-verbal female student. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to at least three and a half years in prison.