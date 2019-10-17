



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The transition to fall colors is finally happening throughout Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources put out an updated fall foliage forecast for Oct. 12 through Oct. 23.

In Allegheny and Washington Counties, the peak is predicted to approach the best color within the next week.

Both Beaver and Westmoreland Counties have hit peak foliage this week.

The below-average temperatures will play a big factor in the rest of the transition for leaves that are currently at their peak.

Statewide peak fall foliage is here! 🍁🍂 Sustained seasonable temps continue to assist transition throughout state. Today’s wind is likely to remove past-peak leaves in north. Fall color should be prime this week and next week ➡ https://t.co/wm6jm8V3gL #PAFallFoliage #FallinPA pic.twitter.com/zPd7Sci1C4 — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 17, 2019

The heavy wind gusts will most likely remove all of the past-peak leaves in the area.

According to the DNCR, Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than anywhere else in the world.

If you’re looking for a weekend getaway, the Laurel Highlands is showing an excellent color from about 134 species of trees.