PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh-area teachers were honored by the White House, winning national teaching awards.

Dr. Janet Waldeck from Pittsburgh Allderdice and Steve Miller from Upper St. Clair High Schools received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics & Science.

“The Presidential Award recognizes teachers who have dedicated themselves to continual reflection and improvement of their craft for the betterment of their students,” Miller said in a release. “To be included in this group is both humbling and motivating. It is a great responsibility to live up to the standard set by past awardees.”

“At Pittsburgh Allderdice, Dr. Waldeck is a valuable member of the team, a respected educator, and an esteemed mentor. Her work, accomplishments and influence are just some of the reasons why she is being recognized by the White House. We are grateful to call her one of our own,” Dr. James McCoy, principal of Pittsburgh Allderdice, said in a statement.

Waldeck and Miller will receive a certificate signed by President Donald Trump, a trip to Washington, D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

The pair was two of 215 teachers in the U.S. to win the award.