



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Point Park University Police have renamed their training center in honor of fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall.

Point Park Police held a private ceremony where they say Assistant Vice President and Chief of Police Jeffrey Besong presented Hall’s family with a plaque and gave them a tour.

When he was shot off-duty in July, Point Park says Hall was a student close to earning a degree in criminal justice.

“It’s still difficult to talk about Calvin and the impact he had on our department,” Besong said in a press release.

“We had a lot of laughs with Calvin, but he also was a tremendous police officer who took his job – and training – very seriously. Having his name attached to the center gives us an opportunity to talk about him with our new officers while they undergo their own training.”

The training center is now named the Calvin M. Hall Point Park Police Training Center.

“My brother valued his education as well as his oath to protect and serve. It is such an honor that his legacy will live on through the Point Park University Police Department,” said Curtis Hall, Calvin’s brother in the same press release.

Officer Hall was shot while off-duty in Homewood on July 14. He passed away in the hospital on July 17.

Christian Bey was formally arraigned on criminal homicide and firearms charges in Hall’s death.