Filed Under:BAE Systems, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Sharpsburg, Syria


SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — About a dozen people protested in support of Kurdish fighters and the Kurdish people in Syria.

It happened Thursday as demonstrators held up signs near BAE Systems, a British Company with an office in Sharpsburg.

The company supplies the Turkish Air Force with upgrades and computer systems for its F-16 fighter jets.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Earlier this week, those jets were used to attack the Kurds.

“BAE provides computer guidance systems and upgrades for the F-16s that the Turkish government is using to kill civilians as we speak,” said Sean Coxen of Rojava Solidarity PGH. “We just need them to stop doing business with the Turkish military.”

On Thursday, the United States and Turkey agreed to a five-day cease-fire in Northern Syria. It will allow Kurdish fighters to withdraw to roughly 20 miles from the Turkish border.

Comments