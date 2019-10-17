PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A West Mifflin man pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing $250,000 of government funds.
Robert Lazur, 30, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of theft of government funds on Wednesday, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.
According to the attorney’s office, Lazur worked for a subcontractor that was doing work at the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin. The contract was funded by the United States Department of Energy.
When Lazur worked in West Mifflin, the Department of Justice says in a press release Lazur used the company funds to make “several hundred personal purchases.”
He’s accused of then selling the majority of items on eBay for cash and used others for himself or as gifts for friends.
The loss was reported to be around $250,000.
Scheduling was sentenced for March 18. Until then, Lazur is out of prison on a $25,000 bond.
You must log in to post a comment.