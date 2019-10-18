Comments
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A player on the Albert Gallatin High School Football team is facing discipline after a fight that took place on the field during their October 11 game.
According to the Albert Gallatin School District Superintendent Christopher Pegg, the fight occurred after the whistle was blown at the end of a play and the student attacked an opposing player.
The opposing player did sustain unknown injuries, but the district would not specify the severity.
“This is an isolated incident,” Pegg said. “It’s unfortunate that this happened. The student has been disciplined per the school regulations. We’re not sweeping this under the rug.”
The names of the players are not being released.
