PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– After sitting and waiting for almost a year, a new look is coming to the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

The signs on the top deck of the bridge are begin replaced– or more specifically, they are being REPLACED!

“These signs are very large, 39 feet wide and 13 feet high,” says Penndot Dist. 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni.

Signs that big can’t be easily swapped out on the existing supports.

Moon-Sirianni says, “You actually have to replace what’s behind them. The sign beams, there’s eight of those, they have to be reinforced to hold up the large signs.”

So at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 18, the upper deck of the bridge closes for the overnight hours so the first set of signs can be changed.

“These signs go from one side of the bridge to the other side of the bridge and there are two huge cranes that have to be in use to lift these signs up and do all that work.”

You won’t be able to miss the new signs and their new LED lighting.

PennDOT says there are two sets of signs that are being changed.

One will be changed this weekend, and another closure will come later in the fall for the replacement of the other sign.

There is no word yet on when that work will be done. PennDOT is studying the weekend events and trying to find the least disruptive window.