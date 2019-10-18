  • KDKA TVOn Air

OAKLAND (KDKA) — Officials are investigating after a Jimmy John’s on Forbes Avenue was robbed.

The University of Pittsburgh posted the crime alert Friday night.

They said the Pittsburgh police and university police responded to 3444 Forbes Avenue for the robbery.

The victim said the suspect demanded money. The suspect also said he had a gun.

Officials said the suspect took money out of the register and ran, fleeing east on Forbes Avenue.

No weapon was seen at any time.

The suspect is a black male, 50 years old, 5-foot-7 and has a slender build, officials said.

The suspect also has a pepper colored beard and was wearing a thick flannel jacket, dark pants, and a beanie.

Call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 with any information.

