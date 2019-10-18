Comments
BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Route 51 northbound is completely closed while southbound is restricted to one lane due to a crash.
According to Allegheny County, there’s a vehicle crash on the 5400 block of Clairton Boulevard, or State Route 51.
Baldwin Borough: Vehicle crash – 5400 block of Clairton Blvd (State Route 51). Responders on scene. SR 51 northbound is closed completely, southbound is restricted to one lane.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 18, 2019
Responders are on the scene.
They did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.
