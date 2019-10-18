Filed Under:Allegheny County, Baldwin, Local TV, Route 51


BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Route 51 northbound is completely closed while southbound is restricted to one lane due to a crash.

According to Allegheny County, there’s a vehicle crash on the 5400 block of Clairton Boulevard, or State Route 51.

Responders are on the scene.

They did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

