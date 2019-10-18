



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are investigating a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police officers are on the scene Friday at the intersection of Wood Street and 6th Avenue.

Officials said a 20-year-old male was shot and taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened in front of the McDonalds after an altercation with two other men.

One of those men fired the gun at the victim and struck him twice. The two men fled the scene.

One man had on a dark hood. The other had on a back bag.

The victim was shot in the leg and side. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The call came in around 10:29 p.m.

Officials are investigating.

Pittsburgh Police on the scene of a shooting downtown on Wood near the McDonalds and T Station @KDKA at 11. pic.twitter.com/eWjKMknH00 — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) October 19, 2019

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.