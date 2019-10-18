Comments
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Indiana County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Old Route 119 Highway North is closed near McHenry Road in White Township for a multi-vehicle crash.
INDIANA COUNTY – TRAFFIC ALERT: Old Rt. 119 Hwy. N. is closed near McHenry Rd., White Twp. due to a 3-vehicle crash with serious injuries. Troopers and first responders are on-scene. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/oAf7vYkrdB
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) October 18, 2019
State police say there are “serious” injuries.
Drivers are asked to find another route.
They did not say what caused the crash.
