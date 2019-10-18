Filed Under:Car Crash, Indiana County, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, White Township


WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Indiana County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Old Route 119 Highway North is closed near McHenry Road in White Township for a multi-vehicle crash.

State police say there are “serious” injuries.

Drivers are asked to find another route.

They did not say what caused the crash.

