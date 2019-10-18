Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly interviewing Stubby Clapp for the team’s managerial opening.
Jon Heyman reported Friday night on Twitter that Clapp, the St. Louis Cardinals’ first-base coach, is scheduled to interview with the Pirates next week.
New name in Pirates mix: Stubby Clapp. The #STLCards 1B coach is slated to interview next week with them. Also in mix are Kotsay, Christensen, Shelton, Bell, Banister, perhaps Fuld and perhaps others.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 19, 2019
Heyman said Mark Kotsay with the Oakland Athletics and Jeff Banister are a couple of the candidates also in the mix for the position.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
