PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly interviewing Stubby Clapp for the team’s managerial opening.

Jon Heyman reported Friday night on Twitter that Clapp, the St. Louis Cardinals’ first-base coach, is scheduled to interview with the Pirates next week.

Heyman said Mark Kotsay with the Oakland Athletics and Jeff Banister are a couple of the candidates also in the mix for the position.

