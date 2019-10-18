  • KDKA TVOn Air

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Officials at Penn State are trying to determine who possibly recorded an explicit video in a university classroom.

The room in question is on the second floor of the Thomas Building.

A post on Reddit shows a photo from the adult video and room 208 side-by-side.

On the podium in the room appears to be the Penn State logo.

“It’s a big school, there’s bound to be something crazy going on,” one PSU student said. “I’m not like offended or anything.”

“I come here to get a degree,” another PSU student said. “I assume that most people who come here do the same thing and they value that degree … and that kinda defames the value of the degree that we’re all receiving.”

Police are trying to determine if the video involves a minor.

