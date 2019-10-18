WASHINGTON (KDKA) — The United States Department of Agriculture is warning consumers not to eat certain beef products, including ShopRite frozen hamburgers, due to possible E.coli contamination. The beef was imported from Ryding-Regency Meat Packers in Ontario, Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified FSIS that several shipments of beef implicated in a series of recalls have been exported to the United States. FSIS says the imported beef manufacturing trimmings produced on May 27 and 30 were used in the U.S. to produce other raw non-intact beef products distributed for retail sale.

The companies involved were notified of the recall and FSIS says they are following the instructions provided to recall their affected products from customers.

The products were distributed to institutions and retailers in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, and New Hampshire.

The products involved are ShopRite Ground Beef Hamburgers, Landis Brand All Beef Patties, Ziyad Beef Hamburger Patties and Kufta Kabob, Kronos Halal Gyros Strips, and DeVanco Foods Gyros Slices.

8-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% PURE QUARTER POUND Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell-by date of 060720.

3-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% PURE Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell-by date of 060720.

2-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “LANDIS BRAND 100% ALL BEEF PATTIES 8 Quarter Pound Patties” and a sell-by date of 060720.

10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “DEVANCO FOODS CHICAGO’S FAVORITE” GYROS SLICES (STRIPS) with a case code 159 19.

10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “KRONOS HALAL GYROS STRIPS” HALAL CERTIFIED BEEF GYROS UNCOOKED, IQF STRIPS with a case code 19 159.

Retail sized (8 patties) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Beef Hamburger Patties” with a case code 911541.021541.

Retail sized (8 kabobs) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Uncooked Kufta Kabob” with a case code 911154.021154.

Anyone who has these products in their freezer is urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place they were bought.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration, and in the most severe cases, kidney failure.

Contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline with any questions at 1-888-MPHotline between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.