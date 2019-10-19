PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A suspect is under arrest following a gas station robbery in North Huntingdon Township.

The BP Gas station on Route 30 was held up around 6 p.m. Thursday evening by a white man with red hair wearing a grey sweatshirt and a black and gold Pittsburgh Penguins skull cap.

The man told the clerk he had a gun, but no gun was shown during the robbery.

The clerk handed over money from the cash register.

The suspect was seen leaving the store in a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Around 10:30 p.m., police pulled over a car matching that description as it was exiting the PA Turnpike at Irwin.

Sean Doran was taken into custody without incident.

Police say they found clothing worn during the robbery, as well as suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Doran was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.