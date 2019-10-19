



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Fred Rogers is being remembered with a series of events at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

“Fred Rogers Memories” commemorates the children’s TV icon’s 30+ year relationship with the museum.

The multi-month celebration features artifacts, special events, an exhibit pop-up and more.

“Fred Rogers taught us all how to listen to, talk to, and care for our neighbors, and that’s a lesson that is always relevant,” Jane Werner, Executive Director of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh said in a press release. “His words ‘think of the children first’ continue to guide us today.”

Upcoming Fred Rogers Memories Events and Activities Include:

o A pop-up version of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit.

Opens October 19

o Artifacts from the original “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” show, including original puppets, Fred’s iconic sneakers, photos, and videos.

Opens October 19

o 20th Annual Mister Rogers Neighborhood Sweater Drive

November 7- December 20

New and gently-used sweaters will be collected at Children’s Museum to donate to local and regional charitable organizations serving families in need.

o Being Kind in the Neighborhood: An Evening of Conversation about the Legacy of Fred Rogers

Thursday, November 7, 6:00 – 8:30 pm at MuseumLab

o Welcome to the Neighborhood: A 21+ Event at MuseumLab

Thursday, November 14, 6:30 – 9:30 pm at MuseumLab

For more details about current and upcoming Fred Rogers Memories events and activities, visit pittsburghkids.org/fredmemories.