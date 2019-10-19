Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–If you’ve been craving a Clark Bar, your long wait will soon be over.
According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Boyer Candy Co. of Altoona plans to resume production of the iconic candy bars in time for a national release by Thanksgiving.
In the meantime, Clark Bars will be available in outlets and online within the next three weeks.
The Clark Bar originated in Pittsburgh in the 1800s and was a staple for over a century.
Boyer purchased the candy bar last year.
You must log in to post a comment.