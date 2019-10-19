ELIZABETH (KDKA) — Police arrested a man for illegally possessing a firearm after he and an accomplish fled from a traffic stop in Elizabeth early Saturday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Lincoln Borough Police pulled over a car for crossing over the yellow center line multiple times along Lovedale Road.

When police asked for the driver and passenger for photo identification, an officer noticed the grip and magazine of a gun in the passenger’s pocket. The man was later identified as Marshall Martin.

Police asked Martin to place his hands on the dashboard and he did not comply.

From there the driver, Willie Hampton, sped off from the traffic stop.

Officers pursued their vehicle for nearly two miles until they stopped the car at the Mt. Vernon Apartments in McKeesport. From there, Hampton and Marshall fled the vehicle and began to run through a wooded area.

Martin was located hiding behind a shed in the woods and then taken into custody.

It was learned that Martin was convicted of a firearms violation in 2000 and was not permitted to carry a firearm without a license.

He is facing charges of possessing a firearm without a license, resisting arrest, criminal conspiracy and persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.